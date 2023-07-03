Economy

WATCH: Absa’s June PMI at lowest level since mid-2021

Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa

03 July 2023 - 18:14
For the first time since 2018 all five subcomponents used to calculate the headline Absa PMI are in negative territory, and this  led to a steeper contraction in June. Business Day TV spoke to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa, for more detail.

