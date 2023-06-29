Economy

WATCH: Consumer confidence plunges to in Q2

Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB

29 June 2023 - 17:34
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Consumer confidence deteriorated further in the second quarter, falling to -25 index points from -23 points previously. Morale now sits at levels last seen a year ago when the ramifications of Russia’s war in Ukraine came to light. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB.

