Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
Russian capture of Central African Republic should be opposed by African leaders
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
The steel products group says it has been pushed to look for greener pastures outside SA
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Skelton, Arnold and Tupou part of the heft Jones will bring to SA
Discreet armouring package offers B4 ballistic protection for luxury mini bus
Consumer confidence deteriorated further in the second quarter, falling to -25 index points from -23 points previously. Morale now sits at levels last seen a year ago when the ramifications of Russia’s war in Ukraine came to light. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB.
WATCH: Consumer confidence plunges to in Q2
Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB
Consumer confidence deteriorated further in the second quarter, falling to -25 index points from -23 points previously. Morale now sits at levels last seen a year ago when the ramifications of Russia's war in Ukraine came to light. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB.
