Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
With PPPFA scrapped, local content, ownership and job creation are threatened
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as plug-in hybrid for export
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Fed, ECB and Bank of England don't believe that rising rates will trigger recessions
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Prof Haroon Bhorat, who serves on the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, has questioned the effectiveness of the social relief of distress grant. He says it has no positive effect on SA’s labour market and that the government should rather re-direct funds to the informal and the formal sector for the development of the country.
Business Day TV spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer for Business Day, for more insight on this.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Economists question efficacy of Covid-19 grant in job creation
Business Day TV spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer for Business Day
Prof Haroon Bhorat, who serves on the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, has questioned the effectiveness of the social relief of distress grant. He says it has no positive effect on SA’s labour market and that the government should rather re-direct funds to the informal and the formal sector for the development of the country.
Business Day TV spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer for Business Day, for more insight on this.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.