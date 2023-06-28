Economy

WATCH: Economists question efficacy of Covid-19 grant in job creation

Business Day TV spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer for Business Day

28 June 2023 - 16:48 Business Day TV
People queue to receive their grants near Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. Picture: LULAMILE FENI
Prof Haroon Bhorat, who serves on the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, has questioned the effectiveness of the social relief of distress grant. He says it has no positive effect on SA’s labour market and that the government should rather re-direct funds to the informal and the formal sector for the development of the country.

Business Day TV spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer for Business Day, for more insight on this.

