WATCH: SA’s dollar millionaires hit the eject button

Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom
ANC should get out of the way of private sector solutions
A majority of Supreme Court of Appeal decided the matter should go to parliament, while a minority said it should be reconsidered by the JSC
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Shoprite’s CEO earned 1,081 times more than the company’s internal minimum wage in 2022
Some economists warn of unnecessary recession while others see the move as stepping up the fight against inflation
Cheetahs’ biggest weapons will be determination, tenacity and refusal to lose
The iconic twin-cylinder engine has powered an impressive 1-million motorcycles
The number of high-net-worth South Africans has declined by 1.8% over the past year, mostly due to emigration. According to the Africa Wealth Report, when a country notices a pattern of wealthier people leaving it is often a sign of what may happen to its middle class.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Rob Rose spoke to Business Day TV for more detail on this trend.
Gold steady amid renewed Fed rate-hike speculation
Dollar dips as Fed’s Powell says inflation fight has a long way to go
Poor UK inflation data push global markets lower
Oil prices hold steady as Jerome Powell gets set to give testimony
World shares slip after glum interest-rate prediction by Jerome Powell
