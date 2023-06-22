Economy

WATCH: SA’s dollar millionaires hit the eject button

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose

22 June 2023 - 18:13
Takatso Aviation has got the regulatory nod to acquire a 51% stake in SAA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Takatso Aviation has got the regulatory nod to acquire a 51% stake in SAA. Picture: SUPPLIED

The number of high-net-worth South Africans has declined by 1.8% over the past year, mostly due to emigration. According to the Africa Wealth Report, when a country notices a pattern of wealthier people leaving it is often a sign of what may happen to its middle class.

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Rob Rose spoke to Business Day TV for more detail on this trend.

Gold steady amid renewed Fed rate-hike speculation

Despite Powell’s remarks, analysts believe the central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hike journey, offering a safety net to bullion
Markets
12 hours ago

Dollar dips as Fed’s Powell says inflation fight has a long way to go

Fed chief notes most policymakers see two more 25 bps rate hikes this year
Markets
1 day ago
