Economy

Construction index falls but economist sees good signs

The government improved its capital formation and formed a new crisis committee to deal with SA’s infrastructure crises

22 June 2023 - 16:58

SA’s construction sector took another dip at the start of 2023, but economist Roelof Botha is upbeat about the improved spending by the government and its formation of a crisis committee to address SA’s crumbling infrastructure.

Botha said that improved combined level of capital formation — the additions of capital goods such as equipment, tools and transportation assets — from the private and public sector of 15.1% of GDP, remains “well below the average for emerging markets”, but that the upward trend at the start of 2023 is “encouraging”...

