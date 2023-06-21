Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
Popo Maja faces two charges of corruption totalling R15,000
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Steinhoff’s restructuring process known as the WHOA allows it to avoid being forced into bankruptcy at the end of June
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Finding young people to become auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Nada's Gary McGraw
China and SA established diplomatic relations in 1998 and trade volumes between the countries have increased significantly over the years. Trade volumes in 2021 stood at R544bn from the R1bn registered in 1998. Business Day TV unpacked these relations with Chinese consul general Tang Zhongdong.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA-China trade marches ahead
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
China and SA established diplomatic relations in 1998 and trade volumes between the countries have increased significantly over the years. Trade volumes in 2021 stood at R544bn from the R1bn registered in 1998. Business Day TV unpacked these relations with Chinese consul general Tang Zhongdong.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Reserve Bank to modify rates decision model to reflect new realities
Power cuts, inflation and high interest rates hurt retail confidence
Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle gauge slumps for fifth straight ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.