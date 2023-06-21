Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA-China trade marches ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong

21 June 2023 - 20:28
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: BLOOMBERG
China and SA established diplomatic relations in 1998 and trade volumes between the countries have increased significantly over the years. Trade volumes in 2021 stood at R544bn from the R1bn registered in 1998. Business Day TV unpacked these relations with Chinese consul general Tang Zhongdong.

