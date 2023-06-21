Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in US crude stocks
Solar and wind power is far too costly and unreliable to depend on
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Growthpoint will allocate shares to a special-purpose CSI Trust, which will use dividends from its Growthpoint shares to fund initiatives
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Special Rapporteur says junta has failed to honour peace pledges
The Bok captain says he initially feared missing the event in France because of knee surgery
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
Inflation eased more than expected in May, slowing to 6.3% year on year from 6.8% previously. The reading now sits just outside the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%. So, will Wednesday’s print encourage the Bank to halt its hiking cycle? To find out Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB.
WATCH: Rates outlook as inflation cools to 13-month low
