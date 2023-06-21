Economy

WATCH: Rates outlook as inflation cools to 13-month low

Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB

21 June 2023 - 16:27
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Inflation eased more than expected in May, slowing to 6.3% year on year from 6.8% previously. The reading now sits just outside the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%. So, will Wednesday’s print encourage the Bank to halt its hiking cycle? To find out Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB.

