Economy

Reserve Bank business cycle indicator falls for fifth consecutive month

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says without additional electricity the business cycle may ‘slow down materially over the last three quarters of 2023’

20 June 2023 - 12:11 Thuletho Zwane

Business activity decreased for a fifth consecutive month in April, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, decreased by 1% on a monthly basis in April following a 2% drop in the previous month...

