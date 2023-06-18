Economy

Scrap metal export ban extended for six months

The prohibition is aimed at dealing with infrastructure theft by dampening demand

18 June 2023 - 19:38 Michelle Gumede

The government has extended its temporary ban on the export of scrap and waste metal for another six months, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said, as it battles to curb metal infrastructure theft.

In the trade policy directive dated June 15, Patel ordered the International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) not to accept or process any applications for export permits for the exportation of ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal for six months...

