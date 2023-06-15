Economy

Building confidence at its lowest level since late 2020

More than 70% of respondents are dissatisfied with prevailing conditions in the industry

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 14:16

After remaining essentially unchanged over the past year, the FNB/BER Building Confidence Index declined in the second quarter, reflecting pessimism in prevailing business conditions.

The gauge, which measures prevailing business conditions in six sectors, shed five points to register a level of 28 in the second quarter, from 33 previously, reaching its lowest level since late 2020. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.