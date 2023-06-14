Economy

Retail sales and business confidence fall in April

The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 14:29 Thuletho Zwane

SA retail trade sales contracted on an annual basis in April, marking the fifth consecutive month of drops in retail activity and at the quickest pace since June 2022, as the adverse effects of the prolonged power crisis continued to bite.

Data released by Stats SA on Wednesday shows SA retail trade shrank 1.6% from a year earlier in April, following a downwardly revised 1.5% fall in March and compared with market estimates of a 1.4% decrease...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.