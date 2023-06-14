US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Not taking a side means siding with the oppressor
The IRR questions whether money collected for NHI scheme will actually be reserved for that purpose and not general government spending
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Hiring begins but the industry needs to win back investor confidence after Covid cutbacks
The US player is confident he can reach at least 10 victories to expand the select trio of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Walter Hagen
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
SA retail trade sales contracted on an annual basis in April, marking the fifth consecutive month of drops in retail activity and at the quickest pace since June 2022, as the adverse effects of the prolonged power crisis continued to bite.
Data released by Stats SA on Wednesday shows SA retail trade shrank 1.6% from a year earlier in April, following a downwardly revised 1.5% fall in March and compared with market estimates of a 1.4% decrease...
Retail sales and business confidence fall in April
