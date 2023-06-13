Economy

WATCH: Mining output picks up in second quarter

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

13 June 2023 - 20:39
A pit head is seen at a mine in Thabazimbi, Limpopo. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
A pit head is seen at a mine in Thabazimbi, Limpopo. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

The mining sector has staged a recovery, with production increasing 2.3% in April after 14 consecutive months of decline. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

