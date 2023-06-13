Economy

April mining output lifts after 14 months of year-on-year decline

The largest positive contributions came from gold and coal

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 13:14

SA mining production rose above market expectations in April, marking the first month of growth in mining activity after 14 consecutive months of year-on-year declines.

Stats SA said on Tuesday that mining production increased 2.3% year on year 2023, after a downwardly revised 2.2% slump in the prior month and above market forecasts of a 0.9% increase...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.