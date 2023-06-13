Economy

April mining output lifts after 14-month fall

Gold output, which rose 27.4% year on year, and coal, which rose 12.5%, contributed most

13 June 2023 - 13:14
UPDATED 13 June 2023 - 19:32

SA mining production rose in April despite intense power outages, reflecting the first month of activity growth after 14  months running of year-on-year declines, Stats SA data shows.

Mining production rose 2.3% year on year in 2023, a better out turn than the above-market forecasts of a 0.9% increase...

