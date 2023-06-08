Economy

WATCH: Tracit sees sharp upswing of illicit trade in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit

08 June 2023 - 21:25
A report has urged the government to improve co-ordination and enforcement in the fight against illicit trade. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE
A report has urged the government to improve co-ordination and enforcement in the fight against illicit trade. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

SA has seen a significant increase in illicit trade that is costing the economy about R100bn annually. That’s according to a recent report by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade. The body says SA lacks effective implementation of laws and resources to tackle the issue, and has called for improved measures to combat illicit trade. Business Day TV spoke to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit for more insight.

