WATCH: Tracit sees sharp upswing of illicit trade in SA

SA has seen a significant increase in illicit trade that is costing the economy about R100bn annually. That’s according to a recent report by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade. The body says SA lacks effective implementation of laws and resources to tackle the issue, and has called for improved measures to combat illicit trade. Business Day TV spoke to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit for more insight.
