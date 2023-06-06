US CPI data due next week will offer markets more clarity on the outlook for interest rates
SA has Africa’s highest unemployment rate and 6,289 people were murdered in the first quarter of 2023
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
The food producer aims to deliver affordable prices to consumers by improving its efficiency and capacity.
The Reserve Bank governor said the market is already starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
Takings plunge 36% due to the earlier start time at Epsom to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
The SA economy rose slightly in the first quarter, avoiding a technical recession despite record levels of power outages.
Stats SA said on Tuesday that GDP grew 0.4% quarter on quarter in the three months to March, after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in the prior quarter...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GDP grows in first quarter despite state power cuts
Manufacturing increased 1.5% compared to a contraction of 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022
The SA economy rose slightly in the first quarter, avoiding a technical recession despite record levels of power outages.
Stats SA said on Tuesday that GDP grew 0.4% quarter on quarter in the three months to March, after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in the prior quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.