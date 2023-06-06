Economy

GDP grows in first quarter despite state power cuts

Manufacturing increased 1.5% compared to a contraction of 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022

06 June 2023 - 13:37 Thuletho Zwane

The SA economy rose slightly in the first quarter, avoiding a technical recession despite record levels of power outages.

Stats SA said on Tuesday that GDP grew 0.4% quarter on quarter in the three months to March, after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in the prior quarter...

