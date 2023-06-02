Economy

Q&A: Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini warns SA cannot afford another steel strike

As customer and supplier to all the major economy-driving sectors, a strike would have serious knock-on effects

02 June 2023 - 05:00

In a bid to pre-empt a repeat of the crippling 21-day steel strike that cost R600m a day in losses, stakeholders gathered in Johannesburg for the Metal Industries Collective Bargaining Summit hosted by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) in May.

In the energy-intensive metals & engineering sector employee costs make up 20% of total charges, but the compounding effect of load-shedding is set to be a grave consideration at the wage negotiations table in 2024...

