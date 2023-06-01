A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed just days before Monday’s default deadline
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
Labour federation wants Bank’s interest rate hikes to be eased
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
CEO Charl de Villiers says initiatives are under way to bolster the company’s return on invested capital
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth successive month in May as business conditions and sentiment continued to deteriorate amid ongoing power cuts.
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, declined to 49.2 points, down from 49.8 points in April, further below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction...
Manufacturing conditions decline further in May
Respondents surveyed for the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) are the most pessimistic since the hard Covid lockdown in 2020
