Economy

Manufacturing conditions decline further in May

Respondents surveyed for the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) are the most pessimistic since the hard Covid lockdown in 2020

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 13:20

Manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth successive month in May as business conditions and sentiment continued to deteriorate amid ongoing power cuts. 

The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, declined to 49.2 points, down from 49.8 points in April, further below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.