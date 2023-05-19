Economy

S&P retains outlook on SA’s rating at stable

Ratings agency has previously highlighted the many headwinds the country faces including slow economic growth and reforms, and the electricity crisis

BL Premium
19 May 2023 - 22:39 Andrew Linder
UPDATED 19 May 2023 - 23:30

S&P Global Ratings has given SA the benefit of the doubt by keeping the outlook on the country’s rating at stable, after a surprise drop in early March when it moved it from positive.

S&P did not issue a report with the announcement, which came late on Friday, but in March it said SA’s ongoing energy crisis, which has resulted in more rolling blackouts this year than in any other, remained a threat as did the slow pace of economic reforms promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he took office in mid-February 2018...

