SA’s fourth quarter GDP contraction of 1.3% was in part driven by losses in the agricultural sector. That is as the industry feels the pinch of inflation, climate change, load-shedding and geopolitical tension.
Business Day TV spoke to senior agricultural economist Paul Makube for more insight into the threats facing the industry.
WATCH: Biggest threats faced by SA’s agricultural sector
Business Day TV spoke to senior agricultural economist Paul Makube
