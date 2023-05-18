Economy

WATCH: Biggest threats faced by SA’s agricultural sector

Business Day TV spoke to senior agricultural economist Paul Makube

18 May 2023 - 17:02 Business Day TV
Picture: LULAMILE FENI
Picture: LULAMILE FENI

SA’s fourth quarter GDP contraction of 1.3% was in part driven by losses in the agricultural sector. That is as the industry feels the pinch of inflation, climate change, load-shedding and geopolitical tension.

Business Day TV spoke to senior agricultural economist Paul Makube for more insight into the threats facing the industry.

