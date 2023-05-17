Economy

WATCH: Retail sales decline in March

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

17 May 2023 - 21:35
Consumers are under growing pressure from rising food prices. Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA
Consumers are under growing pressure from rising food prices. Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA

The retail industry has ended the first quarter on a bleak note, with sales dipping in January, February and March. The latest print shows a 1.6% fall in March on an annual basis as consumers contend with rising prices and elevated interest rates. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

