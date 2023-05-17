Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The retail industry has ended the first quarter on a bleak note, with sales dipping in January, February and March. The latest print shows a 1.6% fall in March on an annual basis as consumers contend with rising prices and elevated interest rates. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
WATCH: Retail sales decline in March
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
