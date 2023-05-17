Economy

Retail sales fall more than expected in March

Fourth consecutive monthly decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise

17 May 2023 - 15:26 Thuletho Zwane

SA retail sales fell for a fourth straight month in March, further signifying the impact of high interest rates and inflation and declining consumer confidence on the economy.

According to Stats SA data March retail trade fell 1.6% from a year earlier — the most since June 2022 — compared with an upwardly revised 0.7% decline a month earlier...

