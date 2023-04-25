Bank highlights impact of regulated prices on inflation

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal
If Southern Africa and the West can find common ground politically and join hands it might be the beginning of a most fruitful relationship
ANC says the NEC had discussed withdrawal from the ICC, but raised it as a measure of last resort
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Asset manager set to raise its offshore equity exposure closer to 40% due to SA’s grim economy
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
US president takes aim at ‘MAGA extremists’ aligned with Donald Trump as he launches re-election bid
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
The midsize SUV has a range of up to 500km and whisks from 0-100 in 4.1 seconds
The Reserve Bank has pointed to “substantial deficiencies” in the regulatory frameworks that determine the prices of electricity, water, fuel and municipal rates, and called for changes that would enhance efficiencies and encourage competition in these regulated sectors, thereby helping to lower inflation.
In its latest Monetary Policy Review, the Bank says inefficient price setting for regulated prices is costly to the economy, with higher prices driving up headline inflation, complicating its efforts to achieve price stability and putting pressure on its monetary policy committee to raise interest rates.
The review also highlights the impact of load-shedding on inflation and growth, providing detail on the Bank’s estimates that the worsening power outlook will add 0.5 percentage points to the inflation rate in 2023, and could chop as much as two percentage points off the economic growth rate.
That’s much worse than the Bank had estimated as recently as October, and though it sees help coming from new renewable energy producers, it expects that to make a difference only over the medium term. It also warns that load-shedding could lift inflation even more if supply chain disruptions prove worse than expected, especially for food.
The administered or regulated price issue has for decades been a bugbear for the Bank, which has on several occasions highlighted the extent to which public entities and government’s own regulatory processes complicate efforts to bring down inflation and interest rates.
The latest comments come after administered prices jumped by 14% in 2022, more than double the headline inflation rate. That was mainly because of last year’s sharply higher fuel inflation, which peaked at 56.2% in July and has since dropped to 8.1%. But electricity prices have persistently risen well above the inflation rate for the past 15 years, the review points out, and are expected to increase 17.5% again this year and 14.5% next year.
Though global oil prices and exchange rates are a key driver of domestic fuel prices, the review notes that 40%-60% of the retail fuel price is determined by a mix of taxes, levies and margins that have increased more rapidly than the inflation rate over the past decade.
In water and municipal property taxes, too, there is a disconnect between tariffs and the cost of supply. “Apparently many municipalities do not employ any discernible frameworks to determine the appropriate level of, or increases in, the tariffs,” says the Review. For water, the average price increase between July 2017 and July 2022 was 10.3% per annum, compared with consumer price inflation of 4.5% over the same period.
The review calls for the government to develop better and more market-related regulatory frameworks that take the cost of supply into account and encourage more efficient consumption. “Regulators should routinely apply the ‘competitive supplier’ test to assess whether the incurred costs are prudent or not and, where possible, introduce competition in these markets,” it says.
The review further highlights the role SA’s high public debt levels play in weakening the rand and keeping inflation and interest rates high, and weigh on investment and growth. It argues that more sustainable public finances would make it easier for the Bank and the markets to reduce borrowing costs.
“A deterioration in fiscal metrics results in a higher risk premium and higher yields on longer-dated bonds to compensate for higher fiscal risk, thereby steepening the yield curve and impacting strongly on long-term investment costs for the economy as a whole,” it says. “When fiscal policy increases the country risk premium, this can in turn depreciate the exchange rate and put upward pressure on inflation.”
More sustainable public finances would lower borrowing costs for public and private sectors, supporting investment and freeing up more resources for public spending.
The Monetary Policy Review is published twice a year, providing details on the research and thinking that goes in the Bank’s monetary policy decisions. It is presented at a series of forums around the country where the Bank’s stakeholders can engage with monetary policy committee members.
Economists will be looking to the latest review for hints on why the committee surprised the market with a higher than expected 50 basis-point hike at its March meeting. It notes “signs of stickiness” in SA’s domestic price developments and also warns that global inflation may stay higher for longer.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bank highlights impact of regulated prices on inflation
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
The Reserve Bank has pointed to “substantial deficiencies” in the regulatory frameworks that determine the prices of electricity, water, fuel and municipal rates, and called for changes that would enhance efficiencies and encourage competition in these regulated sectors, thereby helping to lower inflation.
In its latest Monetary Policy Review, the Bank says inefficient price setting for regulated prices is costly to the economy, with higher prices driving up headline inflation, complicating its efforts to achieve price stability and putting pressure on its monetary policy committee to raise interest rates.
The review also highlights the impact of load-shedding on inflation and growth, providing detail on the Bank’s estimates that the worsening power outlook will add 0.5 percentage points to the inflation rate in 2023, and could chop as much as two percentage points off the economic growth rate.
That’s much worse than the Bank had estimated as recently as October, and though it sees help coming from new renewable energy producers, it expects that to make a difference only over the medium term. It also warns that load-shedding could lift inflation even more if supply chain disruptions prove worse than expected, especially for food.
The administered or regulated price issue has for decades been a bugbear for the Bank, which has on several occasions highlighted the extent to which public entities and government’s own regulatory processes complicate efforts to bring down inflation and interest rates.
The latest comments come after administered prices jumped by 14% in 2022, more than double the headline inflation rate. That was mainly because of last year’s sharply higher fuel inflation, which peaked at 56.2% in July and has since dropped to 8.1%. But electricity prices have persistently risen well above the inflation rate for the past 15 years, the review points out, and are expected to increase 17.5% again this year and 14.5% next year.
Though global oil prices and exchange rates are a key driver of domestic fuel prices, the review notes that 40%-60% of the retail fuel price is determined by a mix of taxes, levies and margins that have increased more rapidly than the inflation rate over the past decade.
In water and municipal property taxes, too, there is a disconnect between tariffs and the cost of supply. “Apparently many municipalities do not employ any discernible frameworks to determine the appropriate level of, or increases in, the tariffs,” says the Review. For water, the average price increase between July 2017 and July 2022 was 10.3% per annum, compared with consumer price inflation of 4.5% over the same period.
The review calls for the government to develop better and more market-related regulatory frameworks that take the cost of supply into account and encourage more efficient consumption. “Regulators should routinely apply the ‘competitive supplier’ test to assess whether the incurred costs are prudent or not and, where possible, introduce competition in these markets,” it says.
The review further highlights the role SA’s high public debt levels play in weakening the rand and keeping inflation and interest rates high, and weigh on investment and growth. It argues that more sustainable public finances would make it easier for the Bank and the markets to reduce borrowing costs.
“A deterioration in fiscal metrics results in a higher risk premium and higher yields on longer-dated bonds to compensate for higher fiscal risk, thereby steepening the yield curve and impacting strongly on long-term investment costs for the economy as a whole,” it says. “When fiscal policy increases the country risk premium, this can in turn depreciate the exchange rate and put upward pressure on inflation.”
More sustainable public finances would lower borrowing costs for public and private sectors, supporting investment and freeing up more resources for public spending.
The Monetary Policy Review is published twice a year, providing details on the research and thinking that goes in the Bank’s monetary policy decisions. It is presented at a series of forums around the country where the Bank’s stakeholders can engage with monetary policy committee members.
Economists will be looking to the latest review for hints on why the committee surprised the market with a higher than expected 50 basis-point hike at its March meeting. It notes “signs of stickiness” in SA’s domestic price developments and also warns that global inflation may stay higher for longer.
SIFISO SKEJANA: Want growth? Focus on hi-tech investment
'Africa needs reforms for free trade to work'
Coalitions must be fixed by getting the model right, says Mashatile
FSCA issued fines totalling R100.64m in 2022/23
ENOCH GODONGWANA: SA’s economic reforms will fuel an accelerated pace of investment
Reserve Bank’s deposit insurance fund to cap cover at R100,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SIFISO SKENJANA | Want growth? Focus on hi-tech investment
'Africa needs reforms for free trade to work'
Coalitions must be fixed by getting the model right, says Mashatile
FSCA issued fines totalling R100.64m in 2022/23
ENOCH GODONGWANA: SA’s economic reforms will fuel an accelerated pace of ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.