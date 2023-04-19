Worse than expected inflation paves the way for a further rate hike by the Reserve Bank
If a Western recession is coming in the second half of this year, the junk bond market seems unbothered.
Company has a long history of supplying medicines to the state, including HIV treatments and measles vaccines
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
CMOC and Gécamines ‘consensus’ could pave the way for a huge stockpile of battery metals to start flowing to global markets
Those who think companies are so embedded that they will not leave are in for a rude awakening, Neale Hill tells conference
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Blaze at Beijing hospital wasn’t reported by official media until hours later, while social media mentions were censored
They are still hoping for second place and a semifinal in SA
The pressure on carmakers to electrify quickly is picking up, especially in China
Headline consumer inflation rose for a second consecutive month in March, to 7.1% year on year from 7.0% in February, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a drop to 6.9%.
Consumer inflation rose to 1.0% from 0.7% month on month...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Inflation accelerates for second consecutive month in March
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Headline consumer inflation rose for a second consecutive month in March, to 7.1% year on year from 7.0% in February, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a drop to 6.9%.
Consumer inflation rose to 1.0% from 0.7% month on month...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.