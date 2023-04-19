Economy

Inflation accelerates for second consecutive month in March

Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%

19 April 2023 - 10:44 Andries Mahlangu

Headline consumer inflation rose for a second consecutive month in March, to 7.1% year on year from 7.0% in February, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a drop to 6.9%.

Consumer inflation rose to 1.0% from 0.7% month on month...

