ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation rate top of mind as surveys roll in

While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing since 2022’s second half, the intensity of load-shedding has thrown a spanner in the works

16 April 2023 - 20:32 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s consumer inflation will be the main highlight on the economic calendar this week, coming three weeks after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points, catching the markets off guard.     

The Bank closely monitors the trends in inflation, guides its policy path, along with a range of other economic indicators...

