Business Day TV spoke to Unum's hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
The Electoral Amendment Bill, now assented to, falls short and will not pass the rationality test
Rand Water says the restoration of power at the Mapleton booster station does not mean taps will be running again immediately
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
The technology firm has undergone significant changes over the past few years as it changed its strategy
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Europe seeks global summit to set up guiding principles after Elon Musk and 1,000 tech leaders demand pause in deployment of powerful AI
Stellenbosch provide a shock by eliminating mighty Sundowns
In SA, 239 Mustangs found new homes in the past 12 months
SA’s consumer inflation will be the main highlight on the economic calendar this week, coming three weeks after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points, catching the markets off guard.
The Bank closely monitors the trends in inflation, guides its policy path, along with a range of other economic indicators...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation rate top of mind as surveys roll in
While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing since 2022’s second half, the intensity of load-shedding has thrown a spanner in the works
SA’s consumer inflation will be the main highlight on the economic calendar this week, coming three weeks after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points, catching the markets off guard.
The Bank closely monitors the trends in inflation, guides its policy path, along with a range of other economic indicators...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.