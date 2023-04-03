Economy

Absa PMI declines further in March

Activity in the manufacturing weakened, but the index measuring expected business conditions in six months’ time rebounded sharply

03 April 2023 - 12:06 Andries Mahlangu

Activity in SA manufacturing sector activity weakened further in March to round off the first quarter on a downbeat note, but the index measuring expected business conditions in six months’ time rebounded sharply, suggesting that purchasing managers generally expect conditions to look better later in 2023.

Manufacturing is SA’s fourth-largest sector, contributing 14% to GDP, and the data provides valuable insight into the health of the country’s economy...

