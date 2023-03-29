Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Economists expect 25 bps rate hike

Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

29 March 2023 - 20:57
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION

Economists expect the SA Reserve Bank to hike rates again — by 25 basis points — as inflation remains above its target range. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for her expectations.

Or listen to full audio 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Expectations for SA Reserve Bank’s MPC ...
Economy
2.
Formal employment rises in fourth quarter, but ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Economists expect 25 bps rate hike
Economy
4.
WATCH: Slight upswing for salaries in February
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to ...
Economy

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Rising cost of living requires staying the course on rate hikes

Opinion / Editorials

ARTHUR KAMP: MPC unlikely to halt rate hikes this week

Opinion

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Bank likely to raise rates due to risk of turbulence and ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.