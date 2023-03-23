Economy

WATCH: Construction activity declines in the fourth quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group

23 March 2023 - 20:53
Under construction: Entrance to the Bisie tin mine. Picture: ALPHAMIN RESOURCES
Under construction: Entrance to the Bisie tin mine. Picture: ALPHAMIN RESOURCES

High interest rates, power cuts and declining public spend have weighed on the construction sector. According to the Afrimat Construction Index, activity slipped 2.2% in the fourth quarter on a quarterly basis. Business Day TV unpacked that print with Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group.

Ngodwana Energy takes on contractors for biomass plant defects

Legal action after South Korean-built energy unit fails to operate at optimum level
Death threats 'will not stop court process at Optimum' — NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the resignation of the court-appointed curator of Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) following death threats would ...
Zimbabwean miner Hwange plans to ramp up coal operations amid Russia-Ukraine disruptions

Hwange says it intends to position itself to benefit from the increase in global demand for fossil fuels
