Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
High interest rates, power cuts and declining public spend have weighed on the construction sector. According to the Afrimat Construction Index, activity slipped 2.2% in the fourth quarter on a quarterly basis. Business Day TV unpacked that print with Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group.
WATCH: Construction activity declines in the fourth quarter
