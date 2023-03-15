Joburg benchmark erases last of its gains for 2023
SA retail sales declined less than expected in January though they expanded in the month when adjusted for seasonal factors, offering a ray of light to the moribund economy.
Retail sales declined 0.8% year on year, but seasonally adjusted sales increased by 1.5% in the month, Stats SA reported on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a 2% annual decline...
SA retail sales dip less than expected in January
Seasonally adjusted figures show monthly consumer demand picked by 1.5% compared with December
