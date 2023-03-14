Mining output dips for 12th consecutive month in January

Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
The US central bank failed in supervision — existing rules could have been used better, and more actively
Investigation recommends action against CEO after finding expectant mothers sleeping on the floor, toilets overflowing and unheated wards
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Plan depends on a reorganisation that still needs shareholders' approval
The reading was better than expected but still bodes ill for the economy’s performance in the first three months of 2023
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Economists are concerned about funding and a lack of detail on how the government will promote renewable energy and create new green jobs
Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has described his boss Rulani Mokwena as a genius and says the young mentor has turned into a monster tactician.
The Japanese company has a heritage of pushing the performance envelope when it comes to its small cars
SA’s mining production fell 1.9% in January compared to the same period a year earlier, as rolling power blackouts continued to weigh on the industry.
Platinum group metals (PGMs) and diamonds were the main drags on the overall output, Stats SA said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it marked the 12th consecutive month of year-on-year decline...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mining output dips for 12th consecutive month in January
PGMs and diamonds fell 15.2% and 15.5% respectively
SA’s mining production fell 1.9% in January compared to the same period a year earlier, as rolling power blackouts continued to weigh on the industry.
Platinum group metals (PGMs) and diamonds were the main drags on the overall output, Stats SA said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it marked the 12th consecutive month of year-on-year decline...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.