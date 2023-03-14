Economy

Mining output dips for 12th consecutive month in January

PGMs and diamonds fell 15.2% and 15.5% respectively

14 March 2023 - 12:47 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s mining production fell 1.9% in January compared to the same period a year earlier, as rolling power blackouts continued to weigh on the industry.

Platinum group metals (PGMs) and diamonds were the main drags on the overall output, Stats SA said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it marked the 12th consecutive month of year-on-year decline...

