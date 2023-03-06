Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
The Treasury does not believe in indiscriminate, incremental and across-the-board increases in departmental budgets to simply keep pace with inflation as they fail to take into account underspending, inefficiencies and wasteful expenditure.
This was said on Friday by the head of the Treasury’s budget office, Edgar Sishi, who pointed out that government underspending in 2021/2022 was R17.9bn, while the preliminary indication was that for 2022/2023, there would be R40bn underspending compared with the main budget allocations. Budgetary increases have to be targeted, he said, for instance on public sector infrastructure and fighting crime and corruption...
Treasury targets value for money as critical to budget process
Allocating more money to departments that cannot spend it is pointless, says office head Edgar Sishi
