Manufacturing activity falls as power cuts deepen

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
SRC member Karabo Matloga says many students have not been allowed to register due to their debt
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Company has completed a R3bn purchase of EVA Copper in Australia as it diversifies into the sought-after base metal
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
The tight tussle speaks to the greatness of the game now and how well everyone plays, the Spaniard says
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
After surprising on the upside in January, manufacturing sector activity weakened sharply in February as power shortages hit factories hard.
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released on Wednesday complied by the Bureau for Economic Research in partnership with the bank, fell to 48.8 index points in February, down from 53 in January, 51.3 in December, and well below the market consensus of 50...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Manufacturing activity falls as power cuts deepen
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
After surprising on the upside in January, manufacturing sector activity weakened sharply in February as power shortages hit factories hard.
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released on Wednesday complied by the Bureau for Economic Research in partnership with the bank, fell to 48.8 index points in February, down from 53 in January, 51.3 in December, and well below the market consensus of 50...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.