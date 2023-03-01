Economy

Manufacturing activity falls as power cuts deepen

The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding

01 March 2023 - 14:19 Thuletho Zwane

After surprising on the upside in January, manufacturing sector activity weakened sharply in February as power shortages hit factories hard.

The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released on Wednesday complied by the Bureau for Economic Research in partnership with the bank, fell to 48.8 index points in February, down from 53 in January, 51.3 in December, and well below the market consensus of 50...

