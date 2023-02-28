Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Private sector credit demand logged its 19th successive month of growth in January, rising well above market expectations and at the fastest pace in three months, Reserve Bank data shows.
After three successive months of slowing growth, Bank data released on Tuesday shows that private sector credit accelerated 8.4% year on year in January, topping a Thomson Reuters consensus of 7.5%. ..
Rise in private sector credit demand tops consensus
January’s 8.4% year-on-year rise overshoots 7.5% after growth slows for three months running
