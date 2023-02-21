PODCAST | What could lie ahead for SA in the 2023 budget

Broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares down 3% this month
SA minister of finance Enoch Godongwana delivers his budget speech on February 22 and in this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Charles de Wet, tax executive at ENSafrica, about what may be in store for long-suffering taxpayers.
Listen to the conversation:
This comes as the devaluation of the rand and rising inflation rates, the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing war in Ukraine pose huge challenges for SA to restore the health of its public finances to a sustainable position. Load-shedding will also have an effect on the tax base.
What to Watch
By ENSafrica Tax Department
Disciplined budgeting and continuous efforts to improve revenue collections, specifically for corporate income tax collections, have narrowed the budget deficit and placed SA in a slightly better position to mitigate the current and new risks that lie ahead. However, it is unlikely that this will translate into significant tax savings for taxpayers. At the same time, the economic environment does not allow for the possibility of increased tax rates because of the impact it would have on already stretched household budgets.
The minister is not only expected to prioritise economic growth and commercial stimulation and exercise restraint regarding taxation increases, but also to continue to focus on more efficient tax-collection methods.
The energy crisis
An announcement has been made about helping households and businesses to install alternative energy and energy saving devices. This is initially planned for business and the changes to date have been in relation to the licensing and approval processes. Businesses already qualify for accelerated capital allowances but salary earners do not. While never a popular tax instrument, given the extent of the energy crisis, tax relief should be announced for individuals to claim a tax deduction on the high capital cost of installing appropriate systems for personal use that can also supplement the electricity grid when necessary.
This could be similar to the programme to support the installation of solar geysers to be used as an incentive to reduce pressure on the grid, while creating capacity for more generation.
Personal income tax and marginal tax rates to remain unchanged
No increase in the maximum marginal rate of 45% for individuals on personal income tax is anticipated. This source of revenue is already negatively affected by emigration and poor economic growth. Increased personal taxes at this end of the scale would only serve to further reduce the total tax take from individuals in this category.
At the same time, any increase above 45% would not collect additional revenue as a result of the small number of taxpayers in this category. In 2022/23, only 28% of the total tax collected of about ZAR600bn was paid by individuals earning more than ZAR1.5m.
There will be a fiscal drag adjustments to counteract the effect of inflation on taxable income. In 2023, as in previous years, this is likely to be achieved by amending the personal income tax tables to adjust the tax bracket thresholds upwards and increasing the tax rebates that apply to individuals.
High unemployment and pay cuts will affect tax collections from individuals and while the required adjustment to counteract inflation would be large this year, this will be used as a tool to balance the budget and the full impact of inflation on taxpayers is unlikely to be mitigated.
The provision for some form of tax relief in respect of alternative energy for personal use would be welcomed. It is expected that the ambit of the home office deduction for employees would be expanded in view of the increase in remote working.
Corporate income tax rate
The corporate income tax (CIT) rate has been reduced to 27% with effect for companies with years of assessments ending on or after March 31 2023 (that is for companies with years of assessments commencing on or after April 1 2022). In conjunction with the reduced CIT rate, the interest limitation rules and the limitation on the carrying forward of assessed losses are also in effect and apply to the qualifying corporate taxpayers to ensure no loss to the fiscus.
While the information on tax collections at the lower rate will not yet be available, projections for tax revenue published for the mid-term budget statement (MTBS) illustrate that the CIT as a percentage of total tax revenue collected continues to decline.
Despite the reduction of the CIT rate, the SA tax rate remains high compared to the global CIT rate of 23.6% and a commitment for further reductions is required to encourage economic growth and foreign direct investment.
A further reduction is unlikely in this budget as the effect of the previous reduction still needs to become effective.
Corporate income tax reform and capital allowances
The National Treasury has announced reforms for CIT, which includes reviewing capital allowances that benefit specific industries. However, given the challenging economic environment this is an ideal opportunity to either postpone restrictions on these allowances, or reconsider the strategy in this regard to stimulate investment and foreign direct investment that will facilitate the highest economic growth. These could include local manufacturing, mining, agriculture and renewable energy sectors so that we continue to earn foreign currency, have food security and build a sustainable infrastructure.
Withholding tax on interest not likely to increase
SA, as is the norm globally, also collects withholding taxes on income flows in the form of interest and royalties paid to non-residents. While there is the opportunity to increase withholding tax on interest from 15% to 20%, given the perceived loss of tax revenue attributable to leveraged operations and previous announcements in this regard, this requires a fine balancing act to make SA attractive to foreign investors and raise enough tax revenue.
Given the size of the SA market and the fluctuations in the rand, no changes are anticipated.
Intended withdrawal of Practice Note No. 31
Practice Note No. 31 allows a taxpayer a deduction of interest paid in instances where such interest is incurred in the production of interest income on capital or surplus funds invested, where such taxpayer is not a moneylender and does not carry on a trade. This Practice Note has been relied upon by a multitude of taxpayers since 1994.
The intention to withdraw Practice Note No. 31 was announced suddenly on November 15 2022. It is proposed that the Practice Note be withdrawn for years of assessment commencing on or after March 1 2023. The increasing abuse of the concession provided for in the Practice Note was cited as a reason for the intended withdrawal. The withdrawal of the Practice Note in full may have wide-reaching implications on many taxpayers.
An announcement should be made to address the abuse in a more targeted manner with the Practice Note.
VAT rate
There has been a trend of jurisdictions implementing a temporary VAT rate decrease to tackle inflation, grow the economy and increase revenue collection. SA has always resisted this trend. While it would give a positive outlook, no reduction is expected.
At the same time, the VAT rate at 15% remains low and the long term prospects are that the rate must continue to increase. This will be necessary to fund the permanent basic income grant and national health insurance. An increase of 1% raises an additional ZAR25bn, but any increase now would be counterproductive by stifling the required economic growth and putting further pressure on households.
To support distressed households and before an increase in the VAT rate becomes imminent, there should be a programme to consider the appropriateness of the current zero-rating list of essential foodstuffs. There are no meat products on the current list and there are already calls for the zero-rating of certain chicken cuts. An announcement should be made about a public participation process to consider the appropriateness of the current list.
Illicit trade
There continues to be a decline in revenue due to illicit trade in the tobacco, liquor and petroleum industries. While there have been some enforcement successes, illicit trade remains a concern and strong measures and funding for sufficient capacity should be announced so that there can be increased policing. Taxpayers should also be encouraged to buy legitimate products by limiting excise rate increases.
Excise
Excise for alcohol and tobacco is a contributor to tax revenue. An inflation-based increase in excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco can be expected.
It is also an appropriate time to announce likely changes to the methodology to calculate excise so that the level of incidence is better controlled and does not result in market distortions which also encourage illicit trade.
Fuel levy and Road Accident Fund
The fuel levy is a contributor to revenue. While temporary reductions were instituted to limit the inflationary impact of the fuel price, there must be an increase in this levy which is also often used as part of balancing the budget.
While an inflationary increase is likely, there will be support for a nominal increase to limit the volatility of prices.
Digital device tax for TV licences and “public media levy”
The public broadcaster is still proposing to replace the current TV licence system with what will be known as a “public media levy”. This is to curb evasion and nonpayment of TV licences. This will apply to digital devices and streaming platforms, as well as to traditional platforms to access public media which will increase the revenue from this source.
Carbon taxes
Eskom is able to claim the renewable energy premium deduction in respect of renewable energy purchased in terms of the power purchase agreements (PPAs) concluded as part of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme. After the restructure of Eskom, generation, transmission and distribution functions will be carried out by different companies. These PPAs will be transferred to the new National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA). An announcement is likely to be made on the changes to tax legislation which would enable renewable energy premium deduction to continue to be claimed.
Wealth tax
A tax on high net worth individuals is unlikely to be implemented due to the complexities of introducing such a tax including the treatment of assets held by trusts.
Retirement funds
The 2022 budget announced significant changes to the taxation of retirement funds. The implementation date of the “two pot retirement system” which aims to provide members with limited early access to a portion of their retirement fund savings, was delayed to March 1 2024 as certain key principles and the effect of the policy needed to be refined and the practical implementation challenges addressed. The minister should provide a progress report on this and the timing of the anticipated changes so that the requisite systems and policy changes can be planned.
Exchange controls
Clarification by the SA Reserve Bank on its loop structure policy for residents who want to invest from offshore into SA would also be welcomed. The existing exchange control circular dealing with loop structures is likely to be supplemented with a new circular dealing with this issue.
In conclusion
There is much speculation regarding government’s objective to restore SA’s fiscal strength and rebuild its fiscal space, with the hope that the burden will not be shifted to citizens in the form of increased taxation but rather in the form of improved tax collections.
It is evident that SoAa is in a precarious economic position and the minister needs to determine the chosen fiscal policy carefully.
