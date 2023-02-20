Economy

WATCH: Illegal mining forces residents to sell their homes

Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya

20 February 2023 - 17:11 Business Day TV
Illegal miners. Picture: Sowetan / Sunday world / Vathiswa Ruselo
Illegal miners. Picture: Sowetan / Sunday world / Vathiswa Ruselo

With illegal mining on the rise, a serious risk to the sustainability of the mining sector is being posed. This has now started to affect other sectors,with City Power substations at risk of collapsing, and some residents forced to sell their homes in fear for their safety.

The Sowetan spoke to some of the residents in Florida Lake, where zama-zamas are mining illegally, and Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya to discuss the situation in more detail.

