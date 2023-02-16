Economy

Fitch warns electricity crisis will weigh on SA’s ratings

The ratings agency says the state of disaster highlights credit risks facing the country

BL Premium
16 February 2023 - 10:27 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 16 February 2023 - 19:08

Fitch Ratings has warned that SA’s electricity crisis could weigh on the country’s ratings if it is not properly addressed. 

In a statement on Wednesday the US-based agency said even though SA still had room to absorb the temporary economic losses from electricity supply shortages at its current rating of BB-, the problem could weigh on ratings if the problems are not addressed over the medium term. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.