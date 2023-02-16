Fitch warns electricity crisis will weigh on country’s ratings

Prospect of an increase in demand from recently reopened China, the world’s biggest importer, offers market support
There are glaring omissions of the government’s achievements in Duma Gqubule’s most recent column
‘We will always protect the freedom of expression in parliament. People have called us dumb and stupid, we are not worried about that,’ says Mondli Gungubele
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Momentum Metropolitan unit’s LAUNCHPAD will offer financial and other support to budding businesses focusing on those whose products can be scaled up
The ratings agency warns that the declaration of a national state of disaster highlights the credit risks facing the country
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Plan to compensate slave labourers via a public foundation instead of using funds from companies involved sparks outrage
‘Unacceptable’ behaviour leads to ‘immediate interim suspension’
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
Fitch Ratings has warned that SA’s electricity crisis could weigh on the country’s ratings, if it is not properly addressed.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US-based agency said even though SA still had some head room to absorb the temporary economic losses from electricity supply shortages at its current rating of BB-, the problem could weigh on ratings if the problems are not addressed over the medium term. ..
