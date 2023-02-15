Economy

Consumer inflation at lowest level since May

The moderation in inflation is mainly a result of a decrease in the price of fuel

15 February 2023 - 11:04 Thuletho Zwane

Annual consumer inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in January in line with market expectations, reflecting a notable fall in fuel prices.

Stats SA reported on Wednesday that headline inflation decreased to 6.9% in January, from December’s 7.2%, marking the lowest reading since May, when inflation breached the upper level of the target range, accelerating to 6.5% amid relentless increases in food and petrol prices...

