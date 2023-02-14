Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
While love may not cost a thing, this year’s Valentine’s Day comes against the backdrop of rising prices and an economic downturn. The flower business has survived tough times before, but is this still the case? Business Day TV stepped out to hear what you think about the cost of love — or flowers. Also, Janine Horn, financial adviser at Momentum Financial, shares her insights on the impact of inflation on the floral industry. We also take a look at spending in SA’s luxury goods market with Wanted magazine’s manager of luxury brand partnerships, Celeste Khumalo.
WATCH: Looking into the cost of love
