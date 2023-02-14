Economy

WATCH: Looking into the cost of love

Business Day TV speaks to Janine Horn, financial adviser at Momentum Financial, and Wanted magazine's Celeste Khumalo

14 February 2023 - 18:44
Image: 123rf.com

While love may not cost a thing, this year’s Valentine’s Day comes against the backdrop of rising prices and an economic  downturn. The flower business has survived tough times before, but is this still the case? Business Day TV stepped out to hear what you think about the cost of love — or flowers. Also, Janine Horn, financial adviser at Momentum Financial, shares her insights on the impact of inflation on the floral industry. We also take a look at spending in SA’s luxury goods market with Wanted magazine’s manager of luxury brand partnerships, Celeste Khumalo.

