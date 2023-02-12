Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation rate expected to hold steady, or even slow

Investec predicts January’s rate will remain at 7.2%, while FNB is more optimistic at 6.8%

12 February 2023 - 16:46

The focus this week will be on the consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales, both due on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate was 7.2% in December, in line with market expectations and down from 7.4% in November. At 7.2% the reading is still above the upper limit of the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%...

