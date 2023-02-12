Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unfulfilled promises of the past have destroyed his credibility
Financial Action Task Force will decide next week whether to greylist SA
Party says formation of SOE holding company is in line with its conference decision to move SOEs to line departments
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The team managed the second-highest chase in the women’s tournament yet, overtaking the opposition’s 149/4 in their 20 overs
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van
The focus this week will be on the consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales, both due on Wednesday.
The annual inflation rate was 7.2% in December, in line with market expectations and down from 7.4% in November. At 7.2% the reading is still above the upper limit of the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation rate expected to hold steady, or even slow
Investec predicts January’s rate will remain at 7.2%, while FNB is more optimistic at 6.8%
