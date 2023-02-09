Economy

Mining and manufacturing take a tumble in December

Stats SA says mining output was 7.2% lower in 2022 from 2021

09 February 2023 - 13:38 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 09 February 2023 - 19:53

SA’s mining production slumped for an eleventh consecutive month in December,  boding ill for SA’s fiscus which is facing increasing spending pressure. 

Contracting 3.5% on an annual basis, the reading from Stats SA on Thursday was less than market expectations of a 6% slump, and also marked the smallest fall in the sequence since the declining trend began in February 2022...

