MPC slows rate hikes to 25 basis points

Investors also buoyed by news that the US economy is in better shape than expected
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
Top scientist reassures that there is no sign of a new wave of infections
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
The new year kicks off on a downbeat note for the coal miner trading at the whim of commodity prices
Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby has forecast a 7.8% increase in sales this year, but said that could be higher were it not for SA’s energy crisis, unemployment, crime, rising interest rates and a moribund ...
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
A more market-driven currency may help Pakistan win much-needed loans from the IMF
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
The SA Reserve Bank slowed the pace at which it has been increasing borrowing costs as food and fuel prices start to trend lower and the rand begins to firm against the dollar.
On the last of its three-day meeting, the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday lifted the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps)...
