MPC slows rate hikes to 25 basis points

2023 started with high inflation, while weak economic growth continues to shape global conditions

26 January 2023 - 15:22 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 26 January 2023 - 16:51

The SA Reserve Bank slowed the pace at which it has been increasing borrowing costs as food and fuel prices start to trend lower and the rand begins to firm against the dollar.

On the last of its three-day meeting, the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday lifted the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps)...

