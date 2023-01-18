Economy

Inflation eases to lowest point since May

Consumer inflation has moderated, but remains above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range

18 January 2023 - 10:59 Thuletho Zwane

Consumer inflation eased in December, reaching the softest reading since May 2022, though it remains above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range, Stats SA data showed.

Headline inflation eased to 7.2% in December, in line with expectations from economists surveyed by Reuters and down from November’s 7.4%, Stats SA said on Wednesday...

