Inflation eases to lowest point since May

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Stage 6 ‘catastrophic’ for independent pharmacies, while public hospitals and labs take strain
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
The packaging giant has postponed its rights offer after taking heed of a concerted push back from some of its bigger shareholders
Consumer inflation has moderated, but remains above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range
SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth
The helicopter came down in a residential area in Brovary, injuring 29 others
The African Nations Championship has proved to be a rich hunting ground for heads of recruitment, player agents and scouts from all over the world
Mike Flewitt will guide BAC’s ambitious scale-up plan and new product development, including the launch of a new Mono line-up in 2023
Consumer inflation eased in December, reaching the softest reading since May 2022, though it remains above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range, Stats SA data showed.
Headline inflation eased to 7.2% in December, in line with expectations from economists surveyed by Reuters and down from November’s 7.4%, Stats SA said on Wednesday...
