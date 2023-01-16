Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
National government has been found to be wanting in terms of section 10 of the Municipal Systems Act
The restructuring comes after a further decline in cigarette sales in SA, it says
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
The country's economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as the electricity crisis deepens.
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
The UK is already grappling with industrial action by nurses, ambulance drivers and rail workers
South Korean’s eight birdies and two bogeys helped him finish 18-under
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
BER inflation forecast a key read for MPC rate decision
Higher inflation expectations and related wage demands, as well as a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, present upside risk to underlying inflation
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) published its quarter 4 inflation expectations survey on Monday, which showed an increase in average inflation expectations.
The survey will be used as a key read in the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee deliberations next week. ..
