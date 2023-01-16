Economy

BER inflation forecast a key read for MPC rate decision

Higher inflation expectations and related wage demands, as well as a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, present upside risk to underlying inflation

16 January 2023 - 13:39 Thuletho Zwane

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) published its quarter 4 inflation expectations survey on Monday, which showed an increase in average inflation expectations. 

The survey will be used as a key read in the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee deliberations next week. ..

