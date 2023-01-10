Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Singrobo facility will cut the West African nation’s carbon dioxide emissions by about 124,000 tonnes a year
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching but has much to do with their buying power
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Manufacturing production fell in November, marking the first monthly decline in the country’s factory activity after four consecutive months of increases as sustained and intense power cuts weighed heavily on the sector.
Stats SA on Tuesday said manufacturing fell by 1.1% from a year earlier, after a 1% rise in the previous month. The decline was less severe than market forecasts of a 2.3% contraction. ..
Annual manufacturing production falls for the first time in four months
The sector has had to contend with power and water cuts, floods in April 2022, Transnet’s woes and sustained pressure on production costs
