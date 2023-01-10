Economy

Annual manufacturing production falls for the first time in four months

The sector has had to contend with power and water cuts, floods in April 2022, Transnet’s woes and sustained pressure on production costs

10 January 2023 - 14:22 Thuletho Zwane

Manufacturing production fell in November, marking the first monthly decline in the country’s factory activity after four consecutive months of increases as sustained and intense power cuts weighed heavily on the sector.

Stats SA on Tuesday said manufacturing fell by 1.1% from a year earlier, after a 1% rise in the previous month. The decline was less severe than market forecasts of a 2.3% contraction. ..

