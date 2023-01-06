Economy

Factory output improves for a third consecutive month

Sector had to contend with load-shedding, flooding, Transnet’s woes, water-shedding and continued pressure on production costs

06 January 2023 - 12:50 Thuletho Zwane

The manufacturing sector proved resilient in December, growing for a third consecutive month, despite sustained and intense load-shedding, an industry survey found.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in Stellenbosch released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Friday, which showed an improvement in manufacturing activity, with the index increasing to 53.1 points in December from 52.6 in November...

