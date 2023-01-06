Factory output improves for a third consecutive month

Still tight US labour market could force the Federal Reserve to keep to hawkish stance
The last time a Chinese leader had this much power, famine, economic ruin and the deaths of millions followed
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
No word on the fate of the measure, but Ramaphosa says fight against shortcomings continues
US sanctions affecting some Chinese clients, higher interest rates and inflation hammer South Korea’s largest company
Manufacturing sector had to contend with bouts of intense load-shedding throughout the year, flooding in April, Transnet’s woes, water-shedding and continued pressure on production costs
That may, however, be the high-water mark as a deepening slump in the technology industry reduces the funding pool
Island state produces the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductors
Vialli earned 59 caps for Italy and played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
The manufacturing sector proved resilient in December, growing for a third consecutive month, despite sustained and intense load-shedding, an industry survey found.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in Stellenbosch released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Friday, which showed an improvement in manufacturing activity, with the index increasing to 53.1 points in December from 52.6 in November...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Factory output improves for a third consecutive month
Sector had to contend with load-shedding, flooding, Transnet’s woes, water-shedding and continued pressure on production costs
The manufacturing sector proved resilient in December, growing for a third consecutive month, despite sustained and intense load-shedding, an industry survey found.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in Stellenbosch released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Friday, which showed an improvement in manufacturing activity, with the index increasing to 53.1 points in December from 52.6 in November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.