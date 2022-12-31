Economy

Petrol and diesel price cuts in first week of January

Energy department announces cuts to most fuel prices on Wednesday, but LP gas to rise

31 December 2022
Petrol prices will drop by R2.06/l on Wednesday, the department of mineral resources & energy said, bringing some relief to consumers in the first week of 2023.

A litre of 93 and 95 petrol will fall by R2.06/l, the department said in a statement on Saturday. The wholesale price for a litre of 500ppm and 50ppm diesel will drop R2.68 and R2.08, respectively. Wholesale illuminating paraffin will fall by R1.93 and the retail price by R2.58.

However, LP gas will increase by 82c/kg. 

The reductions are the result of a stronger exchange rate and decreases in the Brent oil price.

The department said the average price of Brent oil fell from $88.77 a barrel to $85.08 over December and the rand had strengthened slightly against the dollar. 

The Automobile Association said on Friday after the Central Energy Fund released the latest data that the cuts would help ease the fuel price burden on motorists returning from the holidays and consumers heading into the new year. 

“These decreases will not take fuel prices to levels seen in January 2022 but will, nonetheless, go a long way to alleviating the fuel price burden — and its associated impact on other prices — felt by millions of South Africans.”

