Finding creative solutions to Africa's climate funding needs

As a multilateral financial institution established through a public-private partnership, the AFC makes investments to help Africa adapt and mitigate climate change through renewable energy generation, with an emphasis on hydropower and wind, in addition to sustainable transport and other low-emissions projects.

In fact, having invested over $10bn in 37 African countries, it's one of the largest investors in clean power on the continent. The event highlighted AFC's recent joint acquisition of Lekela Power, the largest renewables independent power producers in Africa, as well as its strategic investment as the lead developer of a $63m project to construct and operate a 60MW wind project in Djibouti.

Through its Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund, established in 2021, the AFC also intends to raise up to $2bn over the next three years to enhance the quality of African ports, roads, bridges, rail, telecommunications, clean energy and logistics in the face of rising temperatures and sea levels due to climate change.

The BofA leverages its expertise in finding creative solutions to green finance through its extensive experience having done so in the US and emerging markets around the globe. It takes an intentional approach to deploying sustainable finance capital focusing on transforming markets and accelerating a global shift to a low-carbon, sustainable economy.

At the event, the BofA discussed its recent commitment, announced during COP27, to structure blended finance to fund commercial and industrial renewable energy and energy transition solutions across Africa.

Its intention is to explore financing solutions with CrossBoundary Energy (CBE), in an effort to scale investment in renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial businesses across the continent. Such solutions will support CBE’s delivery of over 200MW of projects.

On a global scale, BofA has a goal of mobilising and deploying $1.5-trillion in sustainable finance capital by 2030 that is aligned with the 17 UN sustainable development goals. Of this, $1-trillion is dedicated to supporting the transition towards a low-carbon economy and $500bn for social inclusive development.

The “Innovating Finance for Climate Change” event took full advantage of the right people being in the same place at the same time to identify tangible ways to drive more global capital to address Africa’s enormous need for funding renewable energy.

The event was helpful in showcasing blended finance structures, the role of development finance institutions in derisking projects, and what is needed to access US pension fund capital for Africa.