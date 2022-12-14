Economy

Annual consumer inflation lower than expectations

SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 10:42 Nico Gous

Annual consumer price inflation eased in November despite its monthly increase, Stats SA reported on Wednesday, as it remains above the SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) target band.

The latest annual consumer price index (CPI) of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, while it increased 0.3% month on month, coming in lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.