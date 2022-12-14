In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Nedbank is committed to achieving net-zero exposure to all activities related to fossil fuels within two decades
The sources, independent of each other, say De Ruyter informed Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier this week
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
US considers sending its highly valued Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine
Adoring crowd cheers him on at a Seals swimming event in Pietermaritzburg in a heart-warming video that has gone viral
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Annual consumer price inflation eased in November despite its monthly increase, Stats SA reported on Wednesday, as it remains above the SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) target band.
The latest annual consumer price index (CPI) of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, while it increased 0.3% month on month, coming in lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%...
Annual consumer inflation lower than expectations
SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%
