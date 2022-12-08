Economy

Manufacturing activity shows weakest growth in four months

The extent of the recovery remains constrained due to continuing load-shedding and moderating external demand

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 14:41 Thuletho Zwane

SA manufacturing production rose below market expectations in October, partly due to load-shedding.

On Thursday, Stats SA said manufacturing increased only 1%, following a 2.9% rise the previous month and missing market estimates of a 4.5% increase. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.